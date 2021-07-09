East and West Sussex entries sought for Worthing OPEN21

Worthing Museum

They are delighted to announce the return of the biennial WTM OPEN exhibition in its original physical format.

The WTM Open21 offers all those within the community an opportunity to exhibit within a gallery space.

Artists have up until September 10 to submit their work, and the exhibition will go on show from October 2 in Worthing Museum.

Submitting work to the exhibition is open to anyone who lives or works in East or West Sussex and amateur or professional artists of all ages are welcome to submit up to three pieces. WTM Open21 has no themes, so the subject matter is completely open to artistic interpretation.

Art curator Emma Walder said: “The Open exhibitions we hold at the museum are much more than an exhibition.

“They’re a real community event and celebration of the creative nature in everyone, because they are open to everyone who lives or works in the whole of Sussex.

“This year we hope it will be as successful as previous years, so in response to demand and comments we have given two gallery spaces over to the show so we can select a larger number of works.

“It’s also a little earlier than usual with the opening event to take place on October 1, all being well.

“The deadline for details to be submitted is Friday, September 10

“So I’d like to encourage anyone who feels inspired to take part to do so.

“The final show is selected by three external judges and everyone who enters is invited to the opening event, which for me is the most enjoyable part of the exhibition. I’m really hoping to see our regular participants as well as some new entrants for this very special Open21.”

There have been a few changes to the OPEN21 submission process.

The entry form is now an e-form which can be found at www.wtam.uk/museum/open-21 and hard copies will be available at the museum or can be mailed out if anyone is unable to access this.

The deadline for submission is Friday, September 10 2021, and there is an entry fee of £5 per work submitted.

See WTM’s website, www.wtam.uk/museum/open-21 for the conditions of entry for further details, key dates, and any restrictions as to the type of work they are able to consider and exhibit.