New arts venue aims to be a ‘happy home for creativity’

Jon Tutton at Atelier Beside the Sea Gallery and shop at Seafront Arches (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Atelier Beside the Sea has been established by Jon Tutton and Sarah Young, organisers of the MADE London and MADE Brighton Design and Crafts fairs, as well as Brighton Art Fair.

It’s located adjacent to the Shelter Hall food hall, with two galleries, a shop and a teaching workshop across three seafront arches. Jon Tutton said: “Weʼve learnt over the last 18 onths how important art and making is to people, we hope Atelier Beside the Sea will become the destination that encourages and inspires creating of all kinds.”

The venue will launch with a week-long festival to include Covid-secure timed preview visits, craft taster sessions and demonstrations, an indoor craft market, a Pecha Kucha event and the exhibition, Undersea Overland. Sarah Young said: “We aim to create a happy, unique and engaging home for creativity.”

Jon Tutton at Atelier Beside the Sea Gallery and shop at Seafront Arches (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210624-094130001