"We all deserve a treat once in a while with an indulgent meal"

It has been self-published by Horsham author 24-year-old Tom Clayton.

“I have 600 copies to sell for charity. I am the author of the book and I create, develop, style and photograph all of the recipes inside.

“My close friend Justin Smallwood, whom I have known since primary school, then edits the book and designs the layout.

Tom Clayton

“The price of the book is £12.50 with delivery from my website at claytonscookbook.com or you can buy them in The Horsham Cellar, 51 The Carfax in Horsham for £10 where the owner Luke has been supportive in selling the books at no personal advantage.

“I also sell it on Etsy to try and reach a wider audience.

“I also have a plant-based cookbook on my website which I produced back in 2019 and so far on that book we have raised over £,2500 for Alzheimer’s Society.

“I was lucky to receive the support from player and coaches at Horsham Rugby Club and 1st Leonard’s Forest Scout Group with the purchase of my first book.

“The last couple of years have really made me appreciate food, and you have to treat yourself with an indulgent meal once in a while.

“Over the last 12 months I have been putting this book together with every spare moment.”

It continues a long-standing interest he has had since school: “I have always had a passion for food photography from studying photography at A level at Collyers in Horsham.

“My first book was plant based, but I wanted this book to appeal to a wider audience, I wanted to be able to offer a quality book and at the same time raise money for charity, therefore 100 per cent of the profit after costs from this book with be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society as I did with the previous book.

“The reason why I have chosen Alzheimer’s Society was my grandad passed away after suffering with Alzheimer’s for a number of years.

“This had a huge impact on my family and I am sure others who have gone through it or are going through the process currently can empathise with.

“The book contains loads of my favourite recipes, but I would like to think they are also the nation’s favourite foods too.

“ There is a whole section of different burgers. I have loads of different indulgence desserts such as salted caramel brownie cheesecake and sticky toffee loaves.

“I like to take classic recipes which people all know but give it a bit of a twist.

“The book features over 90 recipes from breakfast ideas to a baking section, breads and sauces.