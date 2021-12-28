Encouraging "children to celebrate uniqueness in themselves and others"

Hannah, aged 40, said: “After the success of Conker the Chameleon that shines a light on mental wellbeing in children, I knew my next book had to be about something very close to my heart. I was the first person in my school to be diagnosed as dyslexic. Growing up I was lucky to have had supportive friends and family. However I always felt a little bit different because of my dyslexia and like I had something to prove.

“Climb is about a little forest elephant who can’t climb the ancient tree but in the Congo basin your worth is judged on your climbing ability. With her two good friends beside her Hetty hatches a plan to win the annual climbing test but when disaster strikes, Hetty learns that finding her own unique talent is far more valuable. I already have the name of the sequel although I have two other books for 2022 so I need to sit down and write it, although there is a hint at the end of Climb what the sequel could be about. Climb is my second book. Conker the Chameleon was released in Febuary 2021 and has been hugely popular amongst parents and teachers for its gentle introduction into talking about feelings. It also won a junior design award which I was so proud of as it went up against award-winning authors and large publishing houses. It has been used locally to relaunch local school values and they decorated their school hall with Conker and his message.”