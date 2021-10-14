Eye-catching window display at Hove bookshop shows octopus smashing through the glass

The giant octopus installation was put in place at The Book Nook to mark Bookshop Day and the launch of new book, Daughter of the Deep

A Hove bookshop has been invaded and tentacles from the deep can be seen breaking through the window trying to get back to the sea.

The fantastic window display at the Book Nook in First Avenue, Hove, was installed at the weekend to celebrate Bookshop Day on October 9 and to promote best-selling author Rick Riordan’s new book Daughter of the Deep.

Vanessa Lewis, co-owner of The Book Nook – an independent bookshop – said : “The window has created a real buzz and we are still in awe of it.

People have been fascinated by the octopus installation at The Book Nook in First Avenue, Hove

“People from all over Brighton have been coming to see it, taking a selfie with it and then buying a copy of Rick Riordan’s highly anticipated new book Daughter of the Deep.

“It has been such a success that we are now running a competition to see who can take the most creative photo and by posting it on Twitter or Instagram with #Booknookofthedeep they can win a copy of the book.

“We’d like to thank Puffin Books for organising the installation of our eye popping window!”

The giant octopus looks like it has smashed through the window at The Book Nook

The installation is helping to promote the new book Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan