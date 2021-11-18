Brighton contestant Jürgen's thoughts about The Great British Bake Off final

Popular Great British Bake Off contestant Jürgen Krauss, from Brighton, has missed out on a place in the show’s final.

In Tuesday night’s episode of the show on Channel 4, it was time for Jürgen, 56, to leave the tent.

Jürgen said: “I feel kind of ok, I kind of saw it coming, I think the others are more shocked than I am.

Jürgen was sent home after the semi-final of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4

“It has been incredible and I have really enjoyed being here. I have made friends for life, and I will be with them in spirit.”

The three-time star baker had become a popular contestant and support and shock at the decision on Tuesday night was clear to see on social media. Hundreds of people felt Jürgen should not have been sent home by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with many posting the phrase ‘justice for Jürgen’.

But Jürgen said it was difficult for the judges and the three finalist deserved their places.

Jürgen said: “I knew I was in trouble after the first challenge as Chigs, Giueseppe and Crystelle all got a Hollywood Handshake, but Paul skipped me. After that I came first in the technical. By the time we got to the showstopper, I knew it would be close.

“I think it was difficult for the judges to decide who should go, and that was tough for them but we all had a lovely dinner together in the evening, and looked back on all the weeks we had been in the tent together.”

Jürgen said he will be watching the final.

He added: “I am really proud for the other three bakers to be in the final, they deserve it. We helped each other out all the way as bakers and during practice there was never any spark of competition.

“ I am so looking forward to watching the final but I know I will be quite anxious for them while watching it!”

Looking back on his highlights, Jürgen said: “My windmill in biscuit week was a high point for me as the audience reception was so positive.

“I got a Hollywood handshake in German week which was emotional, but it’s really hard for me to say what the ultimate high was as there were so many.”

Away from baking, Jürgen enjoys living in Brighton and playing music with his family.

He said: “I love to play the trombone with my son Benjamin and my wife Sophia, who joins us on the violin. My son and I have a lot of fun playing in a big band based in Brighton.

“We are lucky to live by the sea – looking out of the window and seeing the seafront creates a good headspace.”