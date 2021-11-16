Marvel actor and dancer from Sussex talks about his experience on Eternals - video

News you can trust since 2011

You can read more about Saaj's experiences on the set of Eternals here.

Saaj Raja, who was born and raised in Crawley , appears as a Bollywood dancer in a scene alongside Marvel’s first-ever South Asian hero Kingo, played by Pakistani-American comedian, actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani.