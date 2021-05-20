Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead mystery in Brighton

The Army of the Dead container on Brighton seafront

Visitors to Brighton beach were confronted by some bizarre sights and sounds on Thursday (May 20).

A large, rather battered, occasionally smoking, shipping container appeared close to the West Pier.

What was more strange were the noises coming from the trailer, as if something on the undead side of dead was trying to get out...

ARMY OF THE DEAD - (L-R) NORA ARNEZEDER as LILLY and DAVE BAUTISTA as SCOTT WARD. Cr: NETFLIX © 2021 SUS-210517-173213001

Fortunately, it wasn’t the harbinger of a zombie apocalypse (that’d be all we’d need right now...) but the pre-publicity of Netflix zombie movie the Army of the Dead.

The container is a nod to a scene at the start of the film featuring a zombie escapee.

The movie stars Guardian of the Galaxy alumnus Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell and is set inside a nightmare vision of Las Vegas, dominated by the undead and quarantined off from the rest of the US.

Throughout Thursday the container was decorated by graffiti artist Casette Lord.

Cassette Lord working on the Army Of The Dead container

Then today (Friday May 21), between 5pm and 7pm, a large neon Las-Vegas style Army Of The Dead sign will be attached to the side of the container.

On the following day, Saturday (May 22) at 11am the container will open up and people dressed in army uniforms will file out from inside.

They will then hand out scratch cards which will give beach-goers the chance to win ice cream and snacks from local retailers.

The fun is due to finish at 5.30pm on Saturday (May 22).