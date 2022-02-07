ABBA are back - and here's how to get your tickets!
Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid in avatar form are going to be taking to the stage – and tickets are now available.
You can book your seat on https://abbavoyage.com/tickets/ABBA are back and will be cementing their return with a revolutionary new concert, directed by Baillie Walsh.
The concert will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London from 27th May 2022.
A spokesman said: “Join us for a concert 40 years in the making. A concert that combines the old and new, the young and not-so-young. A concert that has brought all four of us together again.
“ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. See ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London
“No comeback would be complete without new music. ABBA's new album ‘Voyage’, featuring 10 new songs is out now.
“The latest single from the album, ‘Just a Notion’ is available to stream right now alongside ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and 'Don't Shut Me Down’.”