Chuck Salmon: Pool Noodles at the Brighton Fringe
Chuck Salmon: Pool Noodles is the comedy offering at Brighton Fringe’s The Warren: The Oil Shed (May 29-31).
A spokesman said: “Kenny Shallows has always dreamt of being a poolside lifeguard, but when he gets a place at the lifeguarding school of his dreams, he finds he is a small fish in a big pond. That is, until he hears about the lifeguarding elixir!
“In this hour of manic narrative sketch comedy, Kenny must battle breast-stroking bullies, ghost-filled golf courses and a whole lot of water in order to become the greatest lifeguard the world has ever seen!
“It’s crunch time for Kenny Shallows. Sink or swim; dunk or get dunked; splish in or splash out.
“Pool Noodles is a narrative sketch show, which presents a series of fast-paced original sketches all packed into the same universe and threaded together by the story of Kenny Shallows.
“Chuck Salmon is a three person sketch group made up of Cambridge Footlights alumni Noah Geelan, Will Bicknell-Found and Alex Franklin. With a focus on narrative sketch shows, they deliver imaginative, goofy, laugh-out loud comedy and hope to make a splash this Brighton Fringe with their own brand of original storytelling.
“Following three successful shows at the Edinburgh Fringe (including a sell-out run with the Cambridge Footlights in the 175-seat Pleasance Ace Dome), and as heard on BBC Radio 4, Chuck Salmon are now taking their debut show Pool Noodles on tour around the UK, including London, Leicester, Cambridge, Brighton and Edinburgh.