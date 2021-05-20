Everybody’s Talking About Jamie confirms Southampton and Brighton dates

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

West End star Layton Williams reprises the role of Jamie New. Shane Richie (I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, EastEnders) will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle from September 1 until November 20 with Roy Haylock, also known as his drag alter ego Bianca Del Rio, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, playing the role from November 23 until January 8. Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies) also re-joins the cast to play Ray.

It plays Brighton and Southampton.

Theatre Royal, Brighton December 7 2021-January 2 2022. Website: www.atgtickets.com.

Box office: 03330 096 690.

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton January 4-8 2022. Website: www.mayflower.org.uk. Box office: 02380 711811

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie said: “We are back! The company of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is absolutely delighted to be sharing our fun, funny, and fabulous musical with audiences around the UK. So dust off your glad rags, put on your heels and enjoy a fantastic night out. You’ve waited long enough!”

“Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical for today - bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today.

“Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.”

Nica added: “Layton Williams plays Jamie New. Layton is one of the most exciting talents in UK theatre. He has been playing Jamie New in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie since January 2019. Layton recently performed as Angel in the UK Tour of much-loved musical Rent, for which he received great reviews and in the Sheffield Crucible production of Kiss Me, Kate.

“On screen Layton is known for playing the character Kylie in the BBC’s Beautiful People, and for playing the lead alongside Jack Whitehall in the critically acclaimed BBC comedy Bad Education and follow up film.

“Layton began his career as one of the boys who played the title role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He then went on to star as the original Young Michael Jackson in Thriller. Further theatre credits include the role of Seaweed in Hairspray and the touring production of Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man.

“Roy Haylock plays Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 23 November to 8 January. Bianca Del Rio was the season six winner of the hit TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race. A self-proclaimed "clown in a gown," received the Best New Television Personality Award from NewNowNext in 2014 and made Variety magazine's list of Top 10 Comics To Watch for 2015. The New York Times called Haylock the "Joan Rivers of the Drag World”, and Joan Rivers herself referred to him as "So funny! So sharp!"

“Since winning RuPaul's Drag Race, Haylock has completed four solo stand-up tours to sold-out audiences around the world, starred in two feature films (Hurricane Bianca and Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate) which are now available on Netflix, and wrote his first book: Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing With an Opinion on Everything.

“As Bianca, he made guest appearances on MTV's Mardi Gras with Britney Spears and Carson Daly and In Bed With Joan starring Joan Rivers, as well as starred in the LogoTV Christmas special Not Today Bianca. On stage Haylock has had theatrical starring roles that include Angel in Rent, the Emcee in Cabaret, Miss Industrial Northeast in Pageant, and Miss Mazeppa in Gypsy.

“Shobna Gulati plays Ray. Shobna became a household name for her role as Anita in Victoria Wood's dinnerladies and as Sunita, in Coronation Street. She trained at Manchester University, Trinity Laban, Goldsmith’s College, London, Darpana Academy for Performing Arts, India and has a post graduate in teaching dance from Middlesex University.