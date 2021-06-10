Insanitised comedians line up for Brighton Fringe

Insanitised

Insanitised is made up of four comedians Alex Trashley, Peter Innocente, Thea Jaffe and Victoria Shortley, who all began comedy in 2020 and met each other through the various global online Zoom comedy gigs.

Since last year’s Brighton Fringe they have gone from strength to strength not only performing together as Insanitised, but also solo ventures including a podcast, a weekly radio show and hosting other comedy gigs online and in person.

Victoria Shortley said “We are so looking forward to returning to the Brighton Fringe. The reaction from the audiences last year was so fantastic we cannot wait to entertain Brighton again. It was a dream come true for us all last year.”

“Insanitised showcases each of the four comedians with their own unique sets that are bound to resonate and cause hilarity.”

Insanitised are performing at The Caxton Arms, 36 North Gardens on the following dates:

Friday, June 18, 5.30pm

Saturday, June 19, 6.45pm

Sunday, June 20, 12.30pm