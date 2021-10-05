Review - The 7 Fingers Passagers at Brighton Dome
Passagers by Canadian contemporary circus company The 7 Fingers is a memorable and joyous mélange of dance, music and athleticism.
Using a loose narrative theme of travel they performed two nights at Brighton Dome with a show bursting with jaw-dropping acrobatics, accompanied by suitably atmospheric visuals and lighting, and a varied soundtrack which played well with the on-stage action and never threatened to grab too much attention.
Horns and hula hoops combined beautifully as a boisterous brass accompaniment seemed to egg on the performer to spin ever more hoops on her body.
Monochrome images of huge bridges and smoke-filled stations gave way to a more rural vista as a wonderfully elegant routine on the traditional circus silks was performed against the background of a countryside train journey.
Elsewhere a sleepy overnight inter-city train journey was transformed by hip hop and some dizzying juggling.
Amazing, seemingly impossible moves and spidery body contortions left you wondering about the dancers’ anatomical make-up.
Otherworldly levels of strength and agility were a constant feature, dancers were thrown down from a trapeze by their partner, only to be thrown straight back up by the other performers, acting like an human trampoline.
There were gasps aplenty when another propelled himself headfirst down a giant pole and finished just inches above the stage, and when the biggest member of the troop began to dust his hands in powder, you knew there was something special coming...