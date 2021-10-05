Review - The 7 Fingers Passagers at Brighton Dome

Dance Consortium The 7 Fingers' Passagers, performers Louis Joyal and company.Photo by Cimon Parent SUS-210827-151145001

Using a loose narrative theme of travel they performed two nights at Brighton Dome with a show bursting with jaw-dropping acrobatics, accompanied by suitably atmospheric visuals and lighting, and a varied soundtrack which played well with the on-stage action and never threatened to grab too much attention.

Horns and hula hoops combined beautifully as a boisterous brass accompaniment seemed to egg on the performer to spin ever more hoops on her body.

Monochrome images of huge bridges and smoke-filled stations gave way to a more rural vista as a wonderfully elegant routine on the traditional circus silks was performed against the background of a countryside train journey.

The 7 Fingers' Passagers. Photo Alexandre Galliez

Elsewhere a sleepy overnight inter-city train journey was transformed by hip hop and some dizzying juggling.

Amazing, seemingly impossible moves and spidery body contortions left you wondering about the dancers’ anatomical make-up.

Otherworldly levels of strength and agility were a constant feature, dancers were thrown down from a trapeze by their partner, only to be thrown straight back up by the other performers, acting like an human trampoline.