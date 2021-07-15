Rockwater Hove hosted three shows which gave West End stars the chance to get back on the stage
West End performers were able to share their talents once again at the weekend when they entertained audiences outside at Rockwater in Hove.
More than 400 people were able to watch from deckchairs on the lawn area at the back of the seafront venue during three performances of West End On Sea presents Live On The Lawns.
The shows included six seasoned West End stars, including host Jamie Kenna, who said the talented bunch were all local to Brighton and Hove.
The singers belted out some fantastic renditions of songs from musicals old and new with real crowd-pleasers from The Greatest Showman and We Will Rock You among them.
A Rockwater spokesman said the three shows, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon, were ‘a huge success’.
Louis Clare, who is a performer himself but has been working as a manager at Rockwater, said: “Live on the lawns was a fantastic event to host at Rockwater, after a crazy year so many performers have been without working and we all know the best performers are also the most amazing waiters and hospitality staff, including some of our own! It was a great family event and just a taster of what we can provide for the community with our inclusive but not intrusive seafront mini festival set up.”
The cast of West End On Sea will be back at Rockwater on Saturday, August 21, when they will be performing songs from all of the big Disney productions at the venue’s Kids Festival on the lawns. The next big event at Rockwater is the H.M.S Rockwater Pride Festival on August 7 and 8. Visit rockwater.uk/events/ to book.