Shoreham panto looking for child dancers

Tom Beard

Ropetackle marketing manager Nicky Thornton said: “Just turn up!

“LP Creatives and Ropetackle Arts Centre invite you to join the cast of Aladdin! We are seeking talented dancers aged between seven and 15 years to join the Shoreham panto company. Every year we select local children to take part where they can learn valuable stage and choreography skills and be part of a great live show.”

Candidates should wear comfortable, suitable footwear (no bare feet) and be prepared to dance on their own. Candidates should have strong dance skills and a strong stage presence. Singing and drama experience is desirable but not essential.

Following eight sell-out years of panto fun at the Ropetackle, LP Creatives return this Christmas with the tale of Aladdin.

The show runs from December 10-31; tickets on 01273 464440 or www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

“This lavish adaptation based on the tales of The Arabian Nights is set in the ancient mystical Arabian town of Adurababa where a young street urchin dreams of finding adventure and fortune – and where a sinister magician named Abanazar has plans to stop him and fulfil his own evil plans of world domination!

“Add panto’s finest launderetters Dame Widow Twankey and Wishy Washy, the beautiful Princess Jasmine and an all-powerful genie of the lamp and you have the perfect mix for a fabulous show this Christmas!”

Nicky is promising “first-class production values, all your favourite songs, a very funny script with all the special panto traditions, plus breath-taking special effects with a real magic carpet ride.

“With stunning visuals effects, magic, puppetry and a high-flying tale to tell, LP Creatives are back by popular demand at The Ropetackle with their best show yet. Come and join us this Christmas!”

Producer Lorna Price, from LP Creatives, said: “Last year we were delighted to welcome theatre goers to our mini panto, just before everything in the world of theatre went dark. This year we have pulled out all the stops and we promise to bring a show to Shoreham that totally amaze everybody!

“We are so fortunate to have such an amazing venue with an amazing and loyal audience. It allows us to give the people of Shoreham and surrounding areas some fantastic memories!

“We have a stunning set that has to be seen to be believed, along with a fabulous genie who is full of fun and character. The children are going to love him – and a magical flying carpet, of course!

“A highly-experienced and professional cast will fill the roles this year. Comedy aplenty comes from Dame Widow Twankey played by the hilarious Joe Meloy with his usual brand of anarchic naughtiness that those who got to see the show last year thoroughly enjoyed.”

Joe will also be co-directing the show this year with regular writer and director Tom Beard.

Tom said: “There will be spectacular sets and costumes, fabulous songs and dances and plenty of slapstick fun.

“This will be LP Creatives’ ninth year producing the pantomime at this fantastic place. Everyone is working very hard to make sure that we follow our two previous productions here with even better high-quality entertainment and the magic of Christmas that Shoreham deserves!