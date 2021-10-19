Southern train customers can get discounts to watch Gangsta Granny and Groan Ups at the Theatre Royal Brighton

Train passengers can get discounts on theatre tickets to certain shows

Working with selected theatres – including Theatre Royal Brighton and Chichester Festival Theatre – the #entertrainment campaign offers limited-edition discounts on top shows for those who travel by train with Southern or its sister brands, Thameslink and Great Northern.

At the Theatre Royal, train customers can get discounted tickets for Gangsta Granny and Groan Ups in November via the Southern website.

Gangsta Granny is the story by David Walliams, in which Ben finds his Friday nights with Granny are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine.

Groan Ups is a comedy all about growing up which follows an unruly classroom of six year-olds on their journey through anarchic high school teenagers to the challenges of adulthood.

Train customers can receive 10% off ticket prices using code ‘GTRTHEATRE’ for selected showings.

John Baldock, Theatre Director of the Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the doors of Theatre Royal Brighton open again! Situated in the heart of Brighton’s cultural quarter, our theatre, normally buzzing with life, has stood dark for the first time in its history. We are excited to work with Govia Thameslink Railway encouraging visitors to return to our beautiful city and to enjoy the magic of live theatre once again!”

Chris Fowler, Customer Services Director for Southern, said: “We have some fantastic theatres on our route and it’s great to be partnering with Chichester Festival Theatre, Fairfield Halls, Kings Theatre and Brighton’s Theatre Royal to bring our customers exclusive discount on performances. It’s easy to get to these venues by train so we really hope this inspires people to visit somewhere new this autumn.”