Brighton and Hove care agency hosts coffee morning to recruit new carers

Helping Hands in Hove

The Brighton and Hove branch of Helping Hands Home Care, which is hosting the event, is currently looking to recruit up to 10 carers, as well as additional care staff for weekends.

Georgina Kennett, Branch Manager, she said: “I started my career in care at 16 years old, and I have worked my way up from being a health care assistant to a manager.

“Care has always been a passion of mine, and I’m excited to be running this event to invite members of our community to take their first steps to a career in care.”

She continued: “Here at Helping Hands, we ensure all of our colleagues are well looked after.

“As an employer, we offer excellent rates of pay, guaranteed hours and a staff incentive scheme.

“Here at Helping Hands, we believe that previous experience isn’t necessary to becoming a fantastic carer.

“We’ll give you all the tools and training you require to excel at what you do.

“We’re looking for people who are empathetic, understanding and compassionate, to provide the award-winning care we pride ourselves on to enrich customers’ lives every day.

“So, whether you’re already a care assistant, or have cared for a loved one before, or just want the opportunity to make a real difference, there is no better time to join the Helping Hands team in Brighton.”

The coffee morning event takes place on Friday, July 2, from 11am to 3pm at Helping Hands in Hove Manor Parade.