Brighton Dome to host job fair later this month

Brighton Dome

Brighton Dome will host a job fair to support jobseeking young people after lockdown.

The city venue has teamed up with Future Creators and the Department for Work and Pensions to put on an event to support youth employment across the region.

It takes place on September 29 and will provide unemployed young people eligible for the Government’s Kickstart scheme, the opportunity to find out about different job roles and professional training on offer across a range of sectors.

Candidates can meet and network with local businesses, organisations and their peers in a friendly and supportive environment; there will also be the chance to interview for work placements on the day.

The Kickstart scheme was launched by the government in September 2020 in response to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the jobs market.

Unemployed young people aged between 16 to 24 years old and claiming Universal Credit are eligible to apply for the six-month government-funded work placement up until the end of 2021, with final placements ending in June 2022.

Brighton Dome is supporting the Kickstart scheme as part of its partnership with Future Creators, a collective of organisations spanning the creative industries, local businesses, youth groups, schools, arts and heritage, health and social services.

They work collectively to develop the creative potential, skills and voice of children and young adults.

Deana Ward, Future Creators Head of Development, said “The Kickstart scheme is a practical and easy way to help match employers with talented young people from their local area.

“As a Kickstart Gateway, we’ve already supported 35 organisations in the creative sector, currently offering over 150 Kickstart jobs, including several within Brighton Dome.

“It feels appropriate to host the event here, and for young unemployed people to discover crucial workplace skills and openings that could help shape the rest of their careers.

“After the challenge of the last 18 months, we want to assist both local businesses and individuals and this fair will be beneficial for everyone who attends.”

Steve Benwell, Senior Partnership Manager, Department for Work and Pensions added “We offer so many fantastic job and training opportunities across multiple sectors through the government Kickstart scheme, it’s an amazing way for young people to fall in love with a new role, ranging from arts and culture to construction, digital and so much more.