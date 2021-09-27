Brighton Housing Trust (BHT) have appointed a new chair of trustees, who will take over in December.

Kelvin MacDonald, who will take over from long-standing Chair Joan Mortimer, is a Senior Fellow at the Department of Land Economy at Cambridge University and a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences and a Specialist Adviser to the House of Commons Communities, Housing and Local Government Select Committee.

The charity run an accommodation project for homeless people, services that support people in their own homes, and supported accommodation for people with mental health problems.

Kelvin MacDonald is set to take over from Joan Mortimer as the new chair of trustees at Brighton Housing Trust.

They are also responsible for a numerous services throughout Burgess Hill and Haywards Health following a merger last year with Sussex Oakleaf.

Upon his appointment MacDonald stated: "To say that I am pleased and proud to be taking up this role is an understatement! BHT Sussex is a unique organisation that demonstrates that the multiple and complex needs of people going through hardship can be addressed in a sensitive, comprehensive and seamless way. We see people journey from homelessness, addiction and poverty to work, safe and decent housing and a renewed sense of confidence in themselves. This is humbling."

“One of my many aims for my period as Chair is to spread the word far and wide that this approach to working with people really works and needs to be replicated - as the work of BHT Sussex shows.

“Joan Mortimer will be a hard act to follow. She has led the Board as its Chair since 2013, the longest tenure in the 53-year history of BHT Sussex. Personally, and on behalf of my fellow Board members, I would like to thank Joan for her expert leadership and dedication.”

Joan Mortimer said: “In Kelvin MacDonald, the Board has chosen the right person to work with our chief executive, Andy Winter, and the management team to lead the organisation into the next exciting phase of our history.