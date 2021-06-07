Reboot and Repair pride themselves on swift, affordable repairs.

Reboot and Repair has a team of in-house experts ready to resolve any tablet, phone, laptop or computer problems, ready for the keenest gamer, busiest social media butterfly or time-starved organisation.

They can work for businesses and members of the public, and pride themselves on swift, affordable repairs.

And it’s their staff that make all the difference. With a team of three engineers, and a digital marketing expert, they’ve got over 40 years technical experience between them.

Reboot and Repair are ready to help you

Services on offer

Reboot and Repair has three distinct services run from its branch in Carden Avenue, Brighton. The first is their home computer and phone repair service, covering all brands and at very affordable prices. You can request a free online quote for repair work, and often repairs can be completed on a same day or next day basis. Their support includes all Apple devices, and covers software, hardware and charging issues. Broken screens, speaker issues, battery problems and computer memory and speed can all be fixed with a visit to this local firm.

And if a catastrophic failure has occurred, don’t panic. The team can often back up or restore data lost when a device ‘dies’, saving your favourite photos and music.

Many small businesses struggle to get the IT support they need in-house, and Reboot and Repair can step in to help, managing your cloud back-up systems, or general IT problems with ease. For a corporate quote, email our dedicated IT Support team.

With their website management division, you can create a slick new website with full functionality, the team can also manage it for you too. They offer 24/7 support, web domain hosting and marketing managers to run your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for you. This allows even the least tech-savvy entrepreneur to present a professional and modern face to the world, with fast-responses to engagement, maximising your business success in a digital world.

Free quotes and reviews

Don’t forget to ask about the free IT systems review, which can help you make informed decisions on the best route to optimum PC and WIFI performance for your home and business.

Dave from Reboot and Repair said: “If your home PC or phone is running slow or broken, or you are an SME owner struggling to keep your systems up-to-date and fit for purpose, we can help. You can fill in a quick quote request, or simply call us for an informal chat, to discuss what we can offer to help your business thrive.”