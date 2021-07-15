Brighton’s new environmental innovation centre

James Bailey with Lord Ralph Lucas

A new environmental innovation centre has launched in Brighton

Award-winning ethically based road-building company Roadways has set up the research, development and innovation centre at the Plus X co-working hub on Lewes Road.

The aim of the centre is to raise awareness of the carbon and wider ethical impact of construction materials as well as researching, developing and producing innovative new low carbon materials.

James Bailey and The Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Cllr Alan Robins

James Bailey, Roadways’ chief executive, said: “To celebrate the launch of our new facility, we invited eminent industry experts, local dignitaries and businesspeople to join us for a round table debate about saving carbon in Brighton.

“It certainly stimulated an interesting and immersive conversation around what can and should be done in the city.

“We’re not leaving it there though, we’ll be following up with those who attended and pledged their support, and seeing how we can all work in collaboration for the benefit of our community and the environment.”

The Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Councillor Alan Robins, who officially launched the innovation centre at the round table event on July 1, said: “ I’m delighted to be here this afternoon to officially launch Roadways’ Research & Development and Innovation Hub at the outstanding Plus X building here in Brighton.

“Our city’s goal is to become carbon neutral by 2030. That’s only nine years away.

“To achieve the target we must reduce climate-damaging carbon emissions in a big way.

“This event gives us an opportunity to debate how our actions as individuals, organisations, industry and business can count.”

Roadways has already developed and launched asphalt that saves 40% CO₂. For each lorry load, that’s a CO₂ saving equivalent to driving 3,500 kilometres by car.