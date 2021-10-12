Community Chest Awards - Mid Sussex RDA win donation
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:26 pm
The Community Chest Awards are run by brewer Hall & Woodhouse and are in its 20th year.
This year the Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled Association group, which aims to give disabled adults and children the opportunity to ride a horse or pony, received £1,500 from the awards.
The charity aims to give disabled adults and children the chance to 'experience the joy, the feeling of independence and the therapeutic effects' that riding can provide
Based in Pyecombe, just outside Brighton, The Mid Sussex RDA was founded in 1969 and takes place two mornings a week.