The sales of the first week's edition have been so encouraging and we cannot thank people enough for going out and buying the Brighton Indy in the shops.

Editor Nicola Caines said: "It has been an extremely busy time getting The Brighton Indy back up and running and getting copies out there for people to buy but the support we have had so far has been amazing.

"I have been able to go out and meet so many brilliant local people and have really enjoyed being able to highlight some of the wonderful things happening in Brighton, Hove and Portslade."

Brighton Indy editor Nicola Caines

The current edition of The Brighton Indy is still on sale and it is packed with our mix of news, views, what's on, sport, puzzles and more.

Find out more here: Get your jam-packed copy of The Brighton Indy TODAY! New edition now in the shops | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)We also have three food offers in this week's paper and a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including Royal Pavilion tickets, a flight on the i360 and dinner at The Grand Hotel, but be quick as the competition closes soon.

Here is how to enter: Send us a selfie with your new Brighton Indy and win a fantastic prize package | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)We really hope readers will keep buying the paper each week and for those who do we have plenty of offers.

Firstly, inside this week's paper, you will find a voucher which gets you your next copy for half price, so just 50p. You take the voucher to your newsagent and you pay just 50p instead of £1.

We are also offering the Brighton Indy for just 50p a copy if you subscribe. You sign up and get vouchers to claim your copy from your newsagent for half price for up to three months. Call 0330 1235950 or visit localsubsplus.co.uk/BHI and quote code BHI50.

Lastly, we are offering readers the chance to get the paper delivered for free for six weeks. You just pay the £1 cover price and get the paper delivered to your door. Call 0330 4033004.