Bargain designer and high street fashion at new Brighton pop-up charity shop

Charlotte the Store Manager at Martlets in Kemptown (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A new pop-up charity shop has opened in Kemptown selling both high-end designer and quality high street fashions and accessories and bargain items.

Every penny of profits from the Marlets shop at 98 St George’s Road will go towards funding life-changing hospice care for people with terminal illness and supporting their loved ones.

The pop-up shop will be open throughout the festive season and will finish with January sales.

Each of the eight charity shops run by Martlets across Brighton and Hove and the surrounding areas has a distinctive character and offers a range of products that suit their location.

From Peacehaven to Hove, Martlets sells everything from children’s toys, to furniture and vintage fashion. Kemptown is a popular retail area with some good quality charity shops and the Martlets trading team were keen to have a presence there. When the St George’s Road shop unit became available for a few months over Christmas and New Year, Martlets quickly moved in. It was decided that this pop up shop would offer a high-quality high-end fashion items and good quality reduced items and customers have been keeping the team very busy already.