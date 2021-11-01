The eCargo bike has clocked up 2,000 miles since coming into regular delivery service for Brighton Gin in late August 2020 as part of Brighton and Hove City Council’s eCargo Bike Accelerator Project.

Brighton Gin said the bike, which uses an electric-assisted motor, has effectively replaced the van it was using for local deliveries, saving on time and reducing carbon emissions, and helping the company on its goal to become carbon neutral.

Rachel Blake, who makes deliveries for Brighton Gin, said: “The eCargo bike really has been a huge asset. Even when loaded up with gin, it’s easy to pedal around the city and the motor really comes into its own when faced with the hills or a windy day along the seafront.

Brighton Gin's eCargo bike has now reached 2,000 miles of deliveries

“It’s taken just over a year for us to reach the 2,000 eCargo mile mark and I’m sure by the time the busy Christmas period is over, we’ll be pretty close to 3,000.

"We love the reception the bike gets as I’m peddling around town. There’s many a cheery wave from passers-by on each delivery round and our customers are always delighted to see their gin arriving by bike!”

Fantastic achievement

Councillor Amy Heley, chair of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee, said: “Reaching the 2,000 mile mark is a fantastic achievement and I’d like to congratulate Brighton Gin on such a great landmark. It’s so important that we support local businesses, where possible and practical, to make the switch away from using petrol and diesel powered vehicles to eCargo bikes and sustainable transport for services and deliveries.

“The eCargo Bike Accelerator Project is working extremely hard to reduce toxic emissions while ensuring businesses can continue to thrive. Only by giving them the support and infrastructure they need will we be able to reach our goal of being Carbon Neutral by 2030.”