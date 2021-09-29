Brighton vegan mayo gains great taste stars

BeSaucy gains two stars at the Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards

Brighton vegan mayonnaise brand BeSaucy has been awarded two coveted stars at this year’s Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards.

One star was awarded to their vegan black truffle mayonnaise, which judges described as “a very creamy mayo, with a tangy and earthy aroma” and “very enjoyable and potentially versatile”.

BeSaucy’s vegan garlic mayo earned the new brand a second star. Judges commented that it was “glossy, thick textured, smooth and rich” and “a happy balance of garlic and very enjoyable condiment”.

The win comes as a huge boost to BeSaucy’s sibling founders, Dashal, Chan and Ezda Beevers, who launched the business just three months ago.

Chan, who spent years developing the range, said: “We are over the moon. Sharing our love of food is what we are all about as a family, so these awards mean a lot to us. We hope more people get to try our mayos, taking their food to the next level with BeSaucy.”

BeSaucy’s vegan mayonnaises can be found in more than 40 stores across London and Sussex, including Infinity Foods in Brighton, Seasons in Lewes and Forest Row, HISBE in Brighton and Worthing, and Hart Country Stories in Haywards Heath (RRP £3.95 to £4.45 for a 180g jar), with plans to expand across the UK soon.