Brighton’s new bookshop for black authors is ‘changing the world, one book at a time’.

Afrori bookshop owner Carolynn Bain (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211027-204546001

A bookshop for black authors has opened in Brighton following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Afrori Books in Kensington Street is now open for business after a crowdfunding campaign raised £12, 460 in just four weeks.

Founder Carolynn Bain started an online bookshop last year after George Floyd was murdered. She wanted to create a place where books by black authors could easily be found and to give them a platform that they did not seem to have in other book shops.

Carolynn said: “I am completely blown away by the love the public has shown to our dream of making Brighton an anti-racist city. The night we hit the target I sobbed; I was so overwhelmed.”

The crowdfunding campaign attracted publicity on multiple news channels and was named a top ten start-up business watch by a national business website.

Afrori Books aims to be a community space drawing in authors and young creatives from all over Sussex and the country.

There are also plans for creative writing evenings, a book club, children’s story times, training to help teachers integrate diverse books into classrooms and much more.

Carolyn said she is e also committed to employing the unemployable on a fair wage and are seeking staff from marginalised groups who have found it difficult to find employment.