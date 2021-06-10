Staff are ready to welcome customers inside the Rum Kitchen in Black Lion Street, Brighton. Picture by Jon Rigby

Rum Kitchen Brighton will seat 300 covers internally; spanning two floors and 7,000 square feet.

Occupying the previous Jamie’s Italian site in Black Lion Street, there is also a private dining area and a separate bar that will be bookable for parties and special events, plus a roof terrace. It is the company’s fourth venue but its first outside of London.

Managing director Mike Parnham said: “Brighton is an incredibly energetic, fantastically eclectic and vibrant neighbourhood with a history rooted in music and the arts – characteristics that chime with Rum Kitchen and who we are; we can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the culture and community, bringing our Caribbean-mix of rum, food and music to the city.”

The Rum Kitchen menu includes more than 100 different rums and signature dishes like Jerk chicken and goat curry.

A spokesman added: "The Rum Kitchen food and drink menu is a celebration of bold and flavourful Caribbean-inspired ingredients, with an all-day party atmosphere and their fusing rum, rotis, jerk BBQ and island flavours. All set to a roaring soundtrack of reggae, dancehall and Soca beats, Calypso-funk basslines and R&B grooves, accompanied by an impressive selection of drinks.

"Each Rum Kitchen venue is an homage to the all-day street party and community that is Notting Hill Carnival – ablaze with vibrant colours and flavours from the islands, set against the soundtrack of steel pan bands and many a sound system."