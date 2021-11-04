Guests get to hear the fascinating story behind Nyetimber sparkling wine

Sipping award-winning sparkling wine while the lights of the pier and the seafront glisten on the sea. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

Well, that’s exactly what guests on the British Airways i360 got to experience when it hosted a special Nyetimber wine tasting flight last month.

It was the third Nyetimber flight and is a must for fans of the West Sussex sparkling wine.

Brighton Indy editor Nicola Caines went along to the latest Nyetimber tasting flight on the i360

Those onboard get an extended flight on the i360 and get a special pod to sit at where you are served three different types of the sparkling wine, while hearing about its impressive history and the processes required to make it.

We found out the first vines were planted in 1988 and since new owners took charge in 2006, every wine since has won an award. No wonder the three we got to try were so delicious.