Bubbles over Brighton: Sparkling wine tasting flight on the i360
Brighton's i360 has been hosting a range of different events including a popular Nyetimber wine tasting flight.
Sipping award-winning sparkling wine while the lights of the pier and the seafront glisten on the sea. Sounds good, doesn’t it?
Well, that’s exactly what guests on the British Airways i360 got to experience when it hosted a special Nyetimber wine tasting flight last month.
It was the third Nyetimber flight and is a must for fans of the West Sussex sparkling wine.
Those onboard get an extended flight on the i360 and get a special pod to sit at where you are served three different types of the sparkling wine, while hearing about its impressive history and the processes required to make it.
We found out the first vines were planted in 1988 and since new owners took charge in 2006, every wine since has won an award. No wonder the three we got to try were so delicious.
Keep an eye on the i360 website for more Nyetimber events and other special flights.