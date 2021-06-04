For a year, the Brighton and Hove Independent – known locally as the Brighton Indy – was suspended due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Now, after two weeks of free sampling, it returns as a 72-pager every week as The Brighton Indy.

Covering news from across the city, including Hove and Portslade, the new-look paper is contemporary, honest, and with a real passion for Brighton and Hove's communities.

The Friday, June 4, Brighton Indy front page and the front page of our Albion pull-out, which comes free inside

It is jam-packed with news, columns, nostalgia, what's on and so much more. It has a weekly Brighton and Hove Albion supplement, brimming with fantastic analysis, the latest transfer news, interviews, looking back and some brilliant columnists. There is also a new lifestyle and culture section with mindfulness, fitness and food among the topics covered.

Every week, readers will get eight pages of puzzles as well as an insight into the latest properties on the market, business news and a round-up of what is going on in politics across the city.

Editor Nicola Caines said: "It has been an extremely busy few weeks getting the Brighton Indy back up and running but the feedback we have had so far has made it worth it.

"This week is our first paid-for edition and we really hope people buy a copy and enjoy it. It really is jam-packed with local news, loads of what's on, the latest on Brighton's Hippodrome and plenty of positive articles that will make you proud to live in the city.

"We also have our fantastic Brighton and Hove Albion pull-out and puzzles and as an extra this week, we have a Euro 2020 supplement with a free wall-chart. Plus, there's lots of competitions and offers.

"The team and I have worked really hard on the paper and we would love it if people went out and bought a copy!"

We would love to hear you views and, if you have a story, send it to us by emailing [email protected]Please also follow our Facebook page Brighton & Hove Independent | Facebook for the latest news and features.

OFFERS FOR OUR READERS:

If you like the paper, we have some brilliant discounts for people who subscribe. Firstly, inside this week's paper, you will find a voucher which gets you your next copy for half price, so just 50p. You take the voucher to your newsagent and you pay just 50p instead of £1.

We are also offering the Brighton Indy for just 50p a copy if you subscribe. You sign up and get vouchers to claim your copy from your newsagent for half price for up to three months. Call 0330 1235950 or visit localsubsplus.co.uk/BHI and quote code BHI50.