Check out these bargains: PoundToy has toys for 1p in pre Black Friday sale - plus buy 2 get 1 free on everything

Chocolate coins make a perfect Christmas stocking filler

PoundToy is one of Britain's fast-growing online toy stores, where you can purchase high quality, branded toys and games at rock bottom prices.

PoundToy is also helping parents prepare for Christmas for as little as a penny. The site always has some products available for 1p, known as their penny deal. On offer at the moment is a Christmas Eve present bag, Christmas colouring Set, Festive bath bombs and chocolate coins!

There is always a minimum of four 1p products available at one time and they are constantly switching up. To view all of the 1p products click here.

PoundToy also offers a huge selection of branded toys which includes L.O.L. Surprise!, Thomas and Friends, Harry Potter and Disney Pixar toys at unbeatable prices. Some examples of products on offer can be found below:

LOL Surprise! Pets - £8 down from £14.99

Friends Board Game - £15 down from £24.99

Slime Baff - £4 down from £9.99

Disney Princess Hatching Egg - £5 down from £9.99

Toy Story Soft Toys - £10 down from £16.99

PoundToy also offer free delivery on all orders over £25.

Elliot Lumb, managing director at Pound Toy said: “Christmas is a really expensive time of year for most parents and stocking fillers can add up if you’re not careful. Our penny deals make it easy and cheap for parents to fill their children's stockings with fun gifts they’ll love.

“Whether you’re after stocking fillers or Christmas presents, we offer a fantastic range of product categories and an amazing selection of toys, all in direct supply from the major toy manufacturers, meaning we can pass on huge discounts to our customers.

“We believe that the best toys are powered by creativity and imaginative play and strive to produce toys that are cherished and enjoyed for years to come.”