People renting their driveways have been earning lots of extra income Picture: yourparkingspace

The top 50 towns and cities in the UK for rented driveway income have been revealed by YourParkingSpace.co.uk - an online parking portal where people can list their driveway and people can book.

The website's research says residents are earning more than £1,000 per year on average in more than 25 towns and cities by renting out their driveway. Some are even higher, including Brighton, which is the second on the list of the highest earning city for driveway rentals.

The top three earning cities for driveway rental in the last year were London, Brighton and Edinburgh, where homeowners made £2,212, £2,059 and £1,941 respectively per year on average. These driveway incomes are actually more than the previous year despite lockdown restrictions.

Harrison Woods, CEO of YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “Despite an unprecedented year, the demand for rented driveway parking remained high. This is most likely because many people abandoned public transport and, where allowed, chose to drive and park as close as possible to their place of work, which more often than not was on a pre-bookable empty driveway.”

Even the towns and cities further down the YourParkingSpace.co.uk driveway league table still generated significant sums for driveway owners, highlighting that there is widespread demand in all parts of the country.

Harrison added: “As the economy reopens there will be more-and-more money-making opportunities for driveway owners as sport and music venues welcome back fans and holidaymakers jet away – all needing somewhere to park.”