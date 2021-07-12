Despite England’s Euro 2020 final loss against Italy, 'it will be taco lovers gain' as, all day on Taco Tuesday (July 13), Brits will be able to claim a free taco from any of the chain's 63 restaurants.

“We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos," said Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe.

"England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

In addition to giving away thousands of tacos on Tuesday, Taco Bell will be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco. Photo: Sarah Standing

World-famous Mexican-inspired company Taco Bell has three restaurants in Sussex; Chichester, Brighton and Eastbourne. The chain is set to open a new branch in Worthing later this month. Read more hereThe offer is available while stocks last, with 'no purchase necessary'. It is available for dine-in or take out, excluding delivery.