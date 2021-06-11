Former city centre restaurant and bank sold
A former restaurant has been sold and a wine and spirit retailer has purchased a three-storey period property in Brighton city centre.
Flude Property Consultants (FPC) said the five-storey building at 6 New Road, which was previously home to the Oki-Nami restaurant but had been empty for two years, had been sold to private individuals. A three-storey building with accommodation further along New Road at number 15 has been sold to a wine and spirit retailer, FPC confirmed.
Locally-based development companies have purchased two other buildings via FPC – a five-storey mid-terrace at 27 Duke Street and 23 St James Street, a four-storey mid-terraced former bank.
FPC director and lead retail agent, Will Thomas, said the transactions showed the ‘spectrum of buyers’ and how Brighton is still viewed as ‘a robust city, despite the recent effects of the pandemic’.
