Get your jam-packed copy of The Brighton Indy TODAY! New edition now in the shops

The June 11 edition of the Brighton Indy is out now

It is our second edition of the reborn Brighton Indy that is available to buy in around 200 newsagents and convenience shops in Brighton, Hove and Portslade for just £1. Asda at the marina, Waitrose and Lidl stores in Hove and several Post Offices are also stocking the Brighton Indy so make sure you pick up a copy.

Find out some other shops where you can get the Brighton Indy here: Have you bought your Brighton Indy yet? | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)There are lots of reasons to go out and buy the paper today or over the next few days.

Firstly, to celebrate the return of the newspaper, we have been teaming up with local businesses and venues to offer our readers some brilliant offers. This week, we have a trio of food offers, including a free hot drink with every slice of cake at That Little Tea Shop, children can eat for free with paying adults at Bardsley's and our readers can get 25 per cent off click and collect orders at Tide Seafood Kitchen. Find out the full details inside The Brighton Indy.

We are also still running our fantastic competition, where readers have the chance to win a package of prizes, including:

– Dinner for two at The Grand Hotel, Brighton, worth up to £100

– A sparkling wine flight for two on the i360

– Two tickets to our fabulous Royal Pavilion

– Two beautiful Brighton posters from the Brighton Museum shop

All we want you to do is go onto our Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrightonIndy where you will see the top post on the page is all about this fantastic competition.

Take a photo of yourself with your copy of The Brighton Indy and tell us what you think of the new-look newspaper in ten words. Then post it in the comments of that post.

When it comes to the content in this week's Brighton Indy, we, once again, have plenty of positive stories to lift your spirits. We spoke to the fantastic people behind the emergency food hub set up by the East Brighton Food Co-operative, which this week reached the amazing milestone of delivering 85,000 free meals to those who have needed them the most over the last year.

We also feature Bidge Garton, the 89-year-old great grandmother who started volunteering at the Royal Sussex County Hospital 38 years ago. What a wonderful lady she is who has helped so many people in such distressing times.

And, we launch our very own Big Thank You awards and we need you to nominate all of the local lockdown heroes you know.

There was also the news this week that the charity Blind Veterans UK is leaving its iconic Ovingdean building and we found out that a review of constituency areas has suggested referring to Portslade as Brighton West. That has not been very popular.

For those looking for things to do, we have our what's on pages highlighting a wide range of events and activities happening across the city. And, of course, we have our brilliant 12-page Brighton and Hove Albion pull-out. We also look ahead to England's Euro 2020 game on Sunday.

There's loads more packed in, from the latest property news, local nostalgia, politics, health and our new lifestyle supplement. And if you still want more, why not test your skills in our 8 pages of puzzles.

Phew! We really hope you can pick up a copy of the Brighton Indy. It would make us very happy.

We would love to hear you views and, if you have a story, send it to us by emailing [email protected]Please also follow our Facebook page Brighton & Hove Independent | Facebook for the latest news and features.

DISCOUNT FOR OUR READERS:

If you like the paper, we have some brilliant discounts for people who subscribe. Firstly, inside this week's paper, you will find a voucher which gets you your next copy for half price, so just 50p. You take the voucher to your newsagent and you pay just 50p instead of £1.

We are also offering the Brighton Indy for just 50p a copy if you subscribe. You sign up and get vouchers to claim your copy from your newsagent for half price for up to three months. Call 0330 1235950 or visit localsubsplus.co.uk/BHI and quote code BHI50.