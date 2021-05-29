Here's how you can get a free ice cream in Brighton this bank holiday weekend

The Reese’s ice cream van will be in Duke Street for the whole of the bank holiday weekend

After hearing of a national flake shortage, the company said it will be treating bank holiday revellers with the 'Anything But Ordinary taste of Reese’s'.

A spokesperson said: "With thousands of ice-creams to give away, the bright orange Reese’s van will be heading down to Duke Street, Brighton, to treat merrymakers to that perfect taste of chocolate and peanut butter, whilst cooling them down on the way to the beach as the UK is set to warm up this weekend.

"Wowing the crowds, the Reese’s ice cream van will be at Duke Street for the whole of the bank holiday weekend (Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31), meaning you won’t have to forgo an ice-cream and chocolate treat."