High Street favourite to open new store in Brighton's Churchill Square shopping centre in time for Christmas

Accessorize will return to Brighton's Churchill Square shopping centre in time for Christmas

The High Street favourite has announced it will be returning to Brighton by opening a new concept store in the centre on November 29.

Accessorize will be welcomed back to the shopping centre in a resized unit which previously housed a Monsoon/Accessorize on the East Mall. The new store will be fresh and modern and promises to be filled with everything from jewellery and hair accessories to bags, clothing and seasonal essentials.

Paul Thomas, Monsoon Accessorize retail director said: "We are really excited to be able to welcome our customers back to our brand-new store in Brighton. Our new store really showcases our amazing products, and we know our Brighton customers will love them. It’s good to be back.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Accessorize back to Churchill Square just in time for Christmas. We’re sure the new concept