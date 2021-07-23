Independent shops’ virtual high street delivery service

George Sauverin at Infinity Foods (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210722-114457001

Click It Local Brighton offers a same day or next day delivery service, with one payment and one delivery fee.

Steve Koch, founder of Click It Local (pictured inset) said: “We are delighted that so many stores have signed up to the service in Brighton.

“Our mission is to help save high streets and independent stores across the UK by making shopping local, easier and faster.

Steve Koch founder of Click It Local

“We hope to further expand our services to independents throughout Sussex and encourage local shops to sign up to Click It Local and for the community to support their local shops .”

Stores that have already signed up to Click It Local Brighton include: The Real Patisserie, Infinity Foods, Al the Pieman, Barney’s Deli, The Cheese Hut, Calcot Farm Produce, Understory, Rose Hill Boutique, Pen to Paper, Kindly of Brighton, Asiana Grocery, Cavendish Organics and Metrodeco.

George Sauverin from Infinity Foods said the popular cooperative has been using the service for more than a year.

He said: “It’s been really great, especially over lockdown. We have been able to get 100s of orders delivered to local people and help them to have nice healthy meals. And it was good for regular customers who couldn’t get to us during lockdown.

Click It Local

“It also really helped us because although our warehouse in Shoreham had a massive boom in orders, it was a difficult period for the high street.”

Orders can be placed at clickitlocal.co.uk