The Hove restaurant etch. owned by Masterchef winner Steven Edwards has reopened after an extensive refurbishment and expansion.

An opportunity to take over the building next door in Church Road was ‘too good to miss’ and now the former 32 cover restaurant has been transformed into a two-storey venue with capacity for 45 covers and a cocktail bar.

A spokesman said the reopening was originally planned for September but the Suez Canal obstruction, the ongoing fuel and labour shortages all played a part in delaying the completion.

Inside the refurbished etch.

Steven said: “Having lost almost a whole year of operation in 2020, we wouldn’t have chosen this year to close for a refurbishment but I’m so excited about the potential this new space gives us. It’s been a stressful few months but the design and build teams pulled out all the stops to have the building ready for guests ahead of the busy festive season.

"The etch. team are so excited to be back doing what they do best and I couldn’t wait to reopen those doors!”

The redesign was led by architect Akram Fahmi from London Design House, a long time friend of Steven. The exterior is now painted black widow grey and nature has inspired the interior themes. Sustainability will be at the heart of the relaunched menu, with head chef George Boarer changing menus every week.

Steven Edwards outside the refurbished etch. in Church Road, Hove

The expanded restaurant has become a two-storey venue with capacity for 45 covers and a cocktail bar