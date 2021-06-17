Look inside Brighton's newest drinking and dining venue ahead of its opening

Burnt Orange will open in Middle Street on Monday (June 21) and is promising a mix of ‘exciting food, wine, cocktails, and a specially curated music programme from the legendary DJ Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim)’.

From the team behind The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, the menu at Burnt Orange will follow the same principals of ‘high quality seasonal ingredients’. The food will be predominantly cooked over fire.

The venue can offer 54 covers inside, alongside a courtyard with room for 28 and a private dining room seating for 10 guests.

The restaurant is situated within a 16th Century former coach house, where many original features remain.

Restaurateur Razak Helalat said he couldn’t wait to open the new venue.

He said: “Over the past couple of years, I’ve had countless conversations with friends and loyal customers about the need for a totally new space. Something different – not quite a restaurant, not quite a bar – but somewhere that combines great food and amazing drinks with the right music. It’s somewhere you can catch up with friends, hang-out and just have fun!”

Burnt Orange will be open Monday-Wednesday 12pm – 12am; Thursday- Friday: 12pm – 1am; Saturday 10am – 1am; and Sunday, 10am – 11pm.

