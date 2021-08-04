New designs for Saltdean Lido revealed as planning permission granted by councillors

Restoration work at Saltdean Lido is now set to begin later this year

The Saltdean Lido CIC (Community Interest Company) said the new scheme, voted through by Brighton and Hove City Council's planning committee, would see extensions to the building saved and the building's complete footprint reinstated.

The CIC explained how the 1938 Art Deco building was extended by Brighton Council in the 1960s and 70s to create much-needed space for the community; adding a library, ballroom and meeting rooms.

A spokesman said: "Unfortunately, these extensions are now in very poor condition and it was believed that demolition was the best option. However, by undertaking more investigative work and a fresh look, the CIC team has designed a new scheme to save the extensions and retain valuable floor space resulting in the need for a new planning application.

An image of how the restored buildings at Saltdean Lido could look inside

"The new scheme will allow the CIC to reinstate the building’s complete footprint, reduce carbon emissions (by not having to demolish and then rebuild) and provide more facilities than the previous scheme."

The new plans will give the building:

. A spacious ballroom and bar

. A multipurpose coffee lounge

The designs for an interior will 'sympathetically restore and enhance the Art Deco image of the 1938 building while also providing many modern facilities'

. A multipurpose exercise studio

. Multiple community meeting rooms

. A shared community and water sports wing

. A café hub & heritage learning zone

. A refurbished library

Chair of the Saltdean Lido CIC team, Derek Leaver said: “With financial support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund we have been able to employ city-based companies to help us design a remediation scheme for the derelict building’s crumbling concrete structure. We also have great designs for an interior which will sympathetically restore and enhance the Art Deco image of the 1938 building while also providing many modern facilities.”

Restoration work on the Grade II* building is now set to begin later this year.