New McDonald's at Asda Hollingbury has created 65 jobs and will support Brighton's children's hospital

Inside the new McDonald's at Hollingbury

The restaurant in Crowhurst Road was opened by the mayor of Brighton Alan Robins, last week and has created 65 new jobs.

McDonald’s franchisee Carel Venter, who also owns the McDonald’s at Holmbush, Shoreham, said he was thrilled to open the new restaurant, which plans to hold a number of fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House in Brighton, which provides accommodation for families of children in the nearby Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

He added: "My team and I are thrilled to be opening a new restaurant in Brighton, bringing more jobs to the local area and with it, new training and opportunities. The new restaurant will create 65 new jobs with full time and flexible positions that can fit around family or study commitments.”

Brighton mayor, Alan Robins, opened the new McDonald's

The My McDonald’s App is available to use at the restaurant, allowing customers to order and pay for their meal ahead of time.

How it looks inside

The entrance by Asda