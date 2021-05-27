New Mexican restaurant on Brighton seafront says thank you after 'incredible' first week

Staff at the new Tlaloc restaurant Photo by Jon Rigby

Tlaloc launched last week at the Old Pier at the Selina hotel in Kings Road.

Having been a pop-up and most recently having a residency at The Golden Pineapple cocktail bar in Ship Street, the partnership with the Selina was a 'big step for the business'.

A spokesman said: "The first week as a fully operational restaurant has been incredible! We are very happy with the feedback we are receiving and our staff have been working really hard to meet our expectations. This has been a steep learning curve for us but we are confident that it will only get better and better by the day."

The restaurant is serving brunch from 10am, bar snacks from 3pm and dinner between 6pm and 10pm. The menu is inspired by Mexican gastronomy, using mostly local ingredients, and will feature classics like Pastor Tacos, Ceviches, and Mole – with the option for every item to be turned into a taco.

The spokesman added: "We are incredibly grateful for the support everyone is giving us, from locals and visitors, regulars and new customers to all our suppliers and commercial partners and especially to Selina Hotel for believing in this project."