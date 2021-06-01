New shoe shop opens in Brighton
A family shoemaker business has chosen Brighton as the home of its latest shop.
Loake Shoemakers said it was dedicated to investing in our high-streets and had been especially keen to open a shop in Brighton for some time now.
The shop, at 40 East Street, was opened yesterday (Monday, May 31) and is being run by manager George Nedic, with assistant manager, Morgan Rhys Greenslade and the team.
A spokesman said: "As well as introducing you to our collections, George and the team will also be on hand to impart their expert shoe advice to ensure the most comfortable fit, offer professional shoe care tips to keep your prized possessions in excellent condition for years to come, or even help with that ideal gift for that shoe-fan in your life!"
