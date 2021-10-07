New vegan fish and chip shop to open in Brighton – free vegan fish and chips to the first 100 customers

A vegan fish and chip shop is set to open in Brighton on Saturday (October 9).

No Catch will be the first vegan fish and chip shop in the city and will open at 2pm at 127a Kings Road, BN1 2FA.

No Catch is being opened by ethical vegan company The No Catch Co, launched by Unity Diner founder Ed Winters and Kevyn Bourke.

Vegan fish and chips from No Catch

The No Catch vegan fish and chip shop will be serving the Unity Diner award-winning and hugely popular ‘tofish and chips’.

Other menu highlights include vegan prawns, calamari, smoked haddock and battered sausage.

The first 100 people who arrive will receive entirely free vegan cod and chips to encourage vegans to bring along a non-vegan friend or family member to try it.

Ed Winters, co-founder, said: “Kevyn and I used to both eat fish and chips before we were vegan and with it being such a British staple we decided we wanted to show people how delicious a plant-based version of the dish can be.

No Catch will open on Saturday

“In 2019 we handed out free portions of the tofish along the British coast to non-vegans, and their reactions alone told us that we had a product that we simply needed to do more with.”