You can pick up a FREE copy today (Friday, May 28) at Brighton Railway Station.

Today is the second week of sample copies to show readers what they can expect.

From Friday, June 4, the Brighton Indy will be on sale every week at the bargain price of just £1. But anyone picking up a copy today will get special discount vouchers to purchase future editions.

The front page of the Brighton Indy, May 28 edition, plus the front page of our 12-page Brighton and Hove Albion pull-out, which is free inside

So do make sure you collect your Indy. In today's edition we look at what's coming up at the Fringe Festival and the fantastic Artists Open Houses event; we also spoke to the fantastic team at the Volks Electric Railway and have news of some of the latest campaigns local residents have launched.

Our new-look lifestyle section has a yummy chocolate treat recipe from chef Gemma Ogsten and we have a new fitness column. We also have the latest politics, property and health news.

Our fantastic Albion pull-out is jam-packed with the latest Seagulls action this week, including a review of the season, looking back on ten years at the Amex and, of course, the news that defender Ben White has been selected for the England squad.

If that wasn't enough, there's eight pages of puzzles.

We really hope you enjoy the paper which has been produced by editor Nicola Caines and her team.

Nicola said: "We had some great feedback after our first edition was published last week. It was fantastic to meet so many people at Brighton Railway Station and at Churchill Square shopping centre and hand them a free copy of the paper that myself and the team have been working hard to produce.

"We will be at Brighton Railway Station again today (Friday, May 28) and we hope people will come along and see what our second edition has to offer.

"Next week, the Brighton Indy will be on sale in around 200 shops and supermarkets across Brighton and Hove and it would mean so much to us if people went out and got a copy."