After more than a year away due to lockdown, your quality Brighton and Hove Independent returns as a 72-page newspaper.

You can pick up a FREE copy today (Friday May 21) at Brighton Railway Station and Churchill Square shopping centre.

It's packed with news, features, information, and a great 12-page Brighton and Hove Albion weekly football supplement.

The first copy of the reborn Brighton Indy. Today's front page and the front page of our 12-page Brighton and Hove Albion pull-out

There will be another sample copy next week.

Then from Friday, June 4, it goes on sale every week at the bargain price of just £1.

But anyone picking up a copy today will get special discount vouchers to purchase future editions.

So do make sure you collect your Indy.

Please support us – we cannot make a success of the Indy without you.

Produced by editor Nicola Caines and her team, the Brighton Indy will reflect the generous beating heart of Brighton and Hove.

A new lifestyle and culture section will run alongside the TV guide, covering the arts scene, shopping, food and drink, fitness, reviews, books and cinema – and a 12-page Brighton and Hove Albion FC weekly supplement will be the crowning glory.

Nicola Caines said: "We will be bringing readers a fabulous mix of good, strong local stories through a team of writers and columnists who live and work in the city and are positive and passionate about it.

"We want the news coverage to be uncompromising but supportive of the city, celebrating success, talking to the community groups and charities that help the vulnerable, really highlighting the community spirit that is alive and well but occasionally gets forgotten."

Gary Shipton, Regional Director and Editor In Chief said: "Brighton is such a special place and, as we leave lockdown behind us, deserves a weekly title of this quality.

"This paper will be at the very heart of Brighton life and we have already heard that the community is as excited about it as we are.

"It will also provide a great platform to promote local businesses and we do hope they will take the opportunity to advertise with us. The advertising team is looking forward to working with all the local businesses to help support and offer advice on how to build their brands.

"It will perfectly complement the Indy’s terrific website: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk"Congratulations to our new owners National World for putting the Indy back on the streets of Brighton – and with such flair and style. There has never been a stronger signal of the value of great local journalism."