PICTURES: Queues of customers as first vegan fish and chip shop opens in Brighton and gives away free food

Hungry customers queued around the block to try Brighton’s first vegan fish and chip shop.

No Catch opened on Saturday afternoon (October 9) in Kings Road, opposite the i360, and was offering the first 100 people to arrive a free portion of vegan fish and chips.

The offer was a hit with queues of people keen to try No Catch, which has been opened by ethical vegan company The No Catch Co. The company was launched by Ed Winters and Kevyn Bourke, after the success of sister vegan restaurant Unity Diner in London.

Kevyn said: “We were absolutely thrilled with how opening day went, the support of the community and the response from everyone has been truly overwhelming.

"The queue was quite literally around the block from start to end and we couldn’t be happier with the feedback we received from vegans and non-vegans alike. Everyone loved the food and more importantly we’re getting the message out there that it’s possible to have the same chip shop experience, just with a little more compassion.”

The No Catch vegan fish and chip shop will be serving the Unity Diner award-winning and hugely popular ‘tofish and chips’. Other menu highlights include vegan prawns, calamari, smoked haddock and battered sausage. The shop will be open Tuesday-Saturday, noon until 10pm and Sunday from 2pm until 8pm. Find out more at The No Catch Co | Vegan Fish and Chips

1. Opening Day at No Catch vegan fish and chip shop in Kings Road, Brighton Photo: Moving Animals / Amy Jones Photo Sales

2. Some positive feedback on the board after the opening day at the No Catch vegan fish and chip shop in Kings Road, Brighton Photo: Moving Animals / Amy Jones Photo Sales

3. Queuing around the block for the new No Catch vegan fish and chip shop in Kings Road, Brighton Photo: Moving Animals / Amy Jones Photo Sales

4. Queues for the new No Catch vegan fish and chip shop in Kings Road, Brighton Photo: Moving Animals / Amy Jones Photo Sales