Santander, TSB, Lloyds and Halifax’s online and mobile banking down

National media is reporting a widespread outage as customers of the banks couldn’t access their accounts due to a suspected technical outage.

One reader told this newspaper: “I wanted to check my bank account this morning because I was told I had won £30 on a cricket club draw but could not see if it had gone in.

“Very frustrating.”

News

Posting on Twitter, Santander said: “We’re currently aware of an issue affecting some of our customers when trying to access their online banking.

“Once we have any more updates on this, our customers will be the first to know.”

A spokeswoman added: “We’re aware that a number of internet providers are experiencing issues this morning, meaning some customers are unable to access our online and mobile banking services.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“Debit cards, credit cards, ATMs, telephone and branch banking services are not affected, and customers can continue to use these services as normal.”