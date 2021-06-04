Send us a selfie with your new Brighton Indy and win a fantastic prize package

The fantastic prize package includes a chance to visit some of Brighton's most iconic attractions

To celebrate our launch, your new Brighton Indy has a fantastic competition for our readers.

All we want you to do is go onto our Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrightonIndy where you will see the top post on the page is all about this fantastic competition.

Take a photo of yourself with your copy of this newspaper and tell us what you think of the new Brighton Indy in ten words. Then post it in the comments of that post.

Two brilliant posters from the Brighton Museum shop are also part of the prize package. This is the first poster

You will then be entered into our draw to win this amazing prize package:

Dinner for two at The Grand Hotel, Brighton, worth up to £100; a sparkling wine flight for two on the i360; two tickets to our fabulous Royal Pavilion, plus two beautiful Brighton posters from the Brighton Museum shop.

A really big thank you to The Grand Hotel, the i360 and the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust for the brilliant prizes.

We will run the competition over two weeks, with entries closing on June 16, so if you cannot get a paper this week, you can buy a copy next Friday and enter. But we would really love to see your entries with our first paid-for edition of the paper put today (June 4).

Two brilliant posters from the Brighton Museum shop are also part of the prize package. This is the second poster

We will contact the winner to organise how they will get their prizes.

Good luck everyone. We cannot wait to see your photos!